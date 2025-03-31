Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JNJ, RKT, EXTR

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 52,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,600 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Extreme Networks Inc (Symbol: EXTR) options are showing a volume of 6,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 603,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of EXTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of EXTR. Below is a chart showing EXTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, RKT options, or EXTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
