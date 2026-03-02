Markets
JEF

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JEF, NEM, AAOI

March 02, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 32,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.8% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 96,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 11,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 49,738 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JEF options, NEM options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding NAPA
 ZDEU Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Funds Holding NAPA-> ZDEU Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JEF
NEM
AAOI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.