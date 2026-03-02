Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JEF, NEM, AAOI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 32,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.8% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 13,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 96,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 11,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 49,738 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JEF options, NEM options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

