Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JEF, NEM, AAOI

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 96,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 11,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 49,738 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
