Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JBIO, MU, GOOGL

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 225,225 contracts, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares or approximately 99.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 9,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 317,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 18,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JBIO options, MU options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Louis Bacon Stock Picks
SMCI MACD
Institutional Holders of KIPS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.