Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JBIO, MU, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jade Biosciences Inc. (Symbol: JBIO), where a total volume of 2,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 200,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.7% of JBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of JBIO. Below is a chart showing JBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 225,225 contracts, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares or approximately 99.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 9,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 317,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 18,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JBIO options, MU options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

