Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ITT, WEN, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total of 2,817 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 281,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.8% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 381,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) options are showing a volume of 20,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,900 underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 43,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 23,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ITT options, WEN options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.