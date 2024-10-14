Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ITT, WEN, NVAX

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) options are showing a volume of 20,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,900 underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 43,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 23,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
