News & Insights

Markets
ITT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ITT, TOST, DOCU

August 26, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total of 3,815 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 381,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.3% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 427,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 51,779 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 84.5% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 35,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 11,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 6,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ITT options, TOST options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By David Einhorn
 TLSI YTD Return
 CNST YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITT
TOST
DOCU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.