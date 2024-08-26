Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ITT, TOST, DOCU

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 51,779 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 84.5% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 35,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 11,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 6,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
