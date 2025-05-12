Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IQV, TGT, AMD

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 78,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 18,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 418,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 32,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IQV options, TGT options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
