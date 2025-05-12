Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IQV, TGT, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV), where a total of 65,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 326.1% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 37,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 78,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 18,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 418,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 32,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

