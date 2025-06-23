Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IQV, PANW, UAL

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 42,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 16,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 38,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
