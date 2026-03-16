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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INTC, GLNG, WSO

March 16, 2026 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 457,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 45.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 76.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 50,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 11,427 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,700 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) saw options trading volume of 2,008 contracts, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, GLNG options, or WSO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Oversold Canadian Stocks
 NGAB Options Chain
 Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Oversold Canadian Stocks-> NGAB Options Chain-> Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
GLNG
WSO

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