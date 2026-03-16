Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INTC, GLNG, WSO

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 11,427 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,700 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) saw options trading volume of 2,008 contracts, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, GLNG options, or WSO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Oversold Canadian Stocks
NGAB Options Chain
Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.