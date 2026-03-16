Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INTC, GLNG, WSO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 457,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 45.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 76.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 50,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 11,427 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,700 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) saw options trading volume of 2,008 contracts, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, GLNG options, or WSO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.