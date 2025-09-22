Markets
INTC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INTC, APP, VKTX

September 22, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 685,993 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 68.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 104.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 39,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 64,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 4,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,100 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 37,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, APP options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

