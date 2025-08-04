Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INSP, NLY, IDXX

August 04, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total of 2,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 293,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 603,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) saw options trading volume of 32,302 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 21,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) saw options trading volume of 2,488 contracts, representing approximately 248,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 556,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

