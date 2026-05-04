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IMMR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IMMR, VKTX, CORZ

May 04, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR), where a total volume of 4,624 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 462,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.3% of IMMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 3,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,100 underlying shares of IMMR. Below is a chart showing IMMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 16,681 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,500 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 99,149 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 11,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IMMR options, VKTX options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Short Interest History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BREA
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Short Interest History-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BREA-> Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMMR
VKTX
CORZ

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