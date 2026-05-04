Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IMMR, VKTX, CORZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR), where a total volume of 4,624 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 462,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.3% of IMMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026 , with 3,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,100 underlying shares of IMMR. Below is a chart showing IMMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 16,681 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,500 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 99,149 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 11,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IMMR options, VKTX options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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