Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, DDD, TGLS

3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) options are showing a volume of 27,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 13,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS) options are showing a volume of 1,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of TGLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of TGLS. Below is a chart showing TGLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
