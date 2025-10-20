Markets
IBM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, DDD, TGLS

October 20, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 27,977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) options are showing a volume of 27,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 13,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS) options are showing a volume of 1,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of TGLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of TGLS. Below is a chart showing TGLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, DDD options, or TGLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

