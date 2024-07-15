News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUMA, NOW, TRMK

July 15, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humacyte Inc (Symbol: HUMA), where a total of 17,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of HUMA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,500 underlying shares of HUMA. Below is a chart showing HUMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 5,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) options are showing a volume of 1,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of TRMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of TRMK. Below is a chart showing TRMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUMA options, NOW options, or TRMK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

