Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUBS, PYPL, NNE

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 106,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 7,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 16,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,300 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
