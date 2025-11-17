Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUBS, PYPL, NNE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total volume of 5,248 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 524,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 106,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 7,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 16,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,300 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUBS options, PYPL options, or NNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

