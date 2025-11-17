Markets
HUBS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUBS, PYPL, NNE

November 17, 2025 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total volume of 5,248 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 524,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 106,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 7,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 16,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,300 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUBS options, PYPL options, or NNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Investing
 GPC Insider Buying
 HASI YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Investing-> GPC Insider Buying-> HASI YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUBS
PYPL
NNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.