Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUBB, HLIT, BILL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), where a total volume of 1,569 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 156,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of HUBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of HUBB. Below is a chart showing HUBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT) options are showing a volume of 3,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of HLIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of HLIT. Below is a chart showing HLIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 5,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,600 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

