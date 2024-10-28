News & Insights

Markets
HUBB

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUBB, HLIT, BILL

October 28, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), where a total volume of 1,569 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 156,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of HUBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of HUBB. Below is a chart showing HUBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT) options are showing a volume of 3,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of HLIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of HLIT. Below is a chart showing HLIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 5,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,600 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUBB options, HLIT options, or BILL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CDNL Options Chain
 Funds Holding PPL
 WLKP Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUBB
HLIT
BILL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.