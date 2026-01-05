Markets
HROW

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HROW, AR, FOUR

January 05, 2026 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW), where a total volume of 3,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 363,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,600 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 31,767 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 23,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) options are showing a volume of 9,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 994,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,700 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HROW options, AR options, or FOUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Smallcap Stocks
 RRBI Stock Predictions
 Funds Holding KTWO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Smallcap Stocks-> RRBI Stock Predictions-> Funds Holding KTWO-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HROW
AR
FOUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.