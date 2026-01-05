Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HROW, AR, FOUR

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 31,767 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 23,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) options are showing a volume of 9,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 994,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,700 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.