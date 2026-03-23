Markets
HOOD

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HOOD, SNDK, CYRX

March 23, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 185,613 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.6% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 8,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 131,488 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 5,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,800 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 3,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, SNDK options, or CYRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter
 FXM Historical Stock Prices
 Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter-> FXM Historical Stock Prices-> Stock Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD
SNDK
CYRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.