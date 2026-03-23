Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HOOD, SNDK, CYRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 185,613 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.6% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026 , with 8,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 131,488 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 5,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,800 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 3,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, SNDK options, or CYRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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