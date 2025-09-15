Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HOOD, AR, NNE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 256,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 18,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 29,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 26,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 15,160 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, AR options, or NNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.