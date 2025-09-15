Markets
HOOD

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HOOD, AR, NNE

September 15, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 256,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 18,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 29,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 26,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 15,160 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, AR options, or NNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ACTA Options Chain
 SONA market cap history
 EQL Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ACTA Options Chain-> SONA market cap history-> EQL Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD
AR
NNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.