Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HOLX, LQDA, DNTH

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 9,692 contracts, representing approximately 969,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DNTH) saw options trading volume of 3,379 contracts, representing approximately 337,900 underlying shares or approximately 48% of DNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,900 underlying shares of DNTH. Below is a chart showing DNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HOLX options, LQDA options, or DNTH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of AU
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ABTX
HBHC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.