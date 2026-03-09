Markets
HOLX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HOLX, LQDA, DNTH

March 09, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

March 09, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX), where a total of 12,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of HOLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,000 underlying shares of HOLX. Below is a chart showing HOLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 9,692 contracts, representing approximately 969,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DNTH) saw options trading volume of 3,379 contracts, representing approximately 337,900 underlying shares or approximately 48% of DNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,900 underlying shares of DNTH. Below is a chart showing DNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

