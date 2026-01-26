Markets
HL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HL, KODK, WLK

January 26, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL), where a total of 96,926 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.3% of HL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,000 underlying shares of HL. Below is a chart showing HL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) saw options trading volume of 3,213 contracts, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 798,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,100 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) options are showing a volume of 5,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,200 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HL options, KODK options, or WLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SIR market cap history
 IHE Videos
 Funds Holding TSII

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SIR market cap history-> IHE Videos-> Funds Holding TSII-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HL
KODK
WLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.