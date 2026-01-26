Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HL, KODK, WLK

Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) saw options trading volume of 3,213 contracts, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 798,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,100 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) options are showing a volume of 5,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,200 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HL options, KODK options, or WLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
