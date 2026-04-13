Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HIMS, OKLO, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 142,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 18,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 45,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,600 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 77,937 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, OKLO options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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