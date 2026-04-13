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HIMS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HIMS, OKLO, C

April 13, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 142,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 18,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 45,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,600 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 77,937 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, OKLO options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Historical Earnings
 QCOM RSI
 Top Dividends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Historical Earnings-> QCOM RSI-> Top Dividends-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HIMS
OKLO
C

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