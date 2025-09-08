Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HHH, ZG, PL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH), where a total of 5,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.8% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 344,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,200 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) options are showing a volume of 7,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 723,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.7% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,300 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) options are showing a volume of 86,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

