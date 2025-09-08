Markets

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HHH, ZG, PL

September 08, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH), where a total of 5,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.8% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 344,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,200 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) options are showing a volume of 7,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 723,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.7% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,300 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) options are showing a volume of 86,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HHH options, ZG options, or PL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding GCI
 TTP Split History
 Institutional Holders of IR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding GCI-> TTP Split History-> Institutional Holders of IR-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZG
PL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.