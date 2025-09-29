Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HD, W, FWRD

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 17,171 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) options are showing a volume of 2,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 261,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 552,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,400 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HD options, W options, or FWRD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ALG Next Dividend Date
BATT Options Chain
IPS Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.