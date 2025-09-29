Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HD, W, FWRD

September 29, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 18,549 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 17,171 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) options are showing a volume of 2,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 261,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 552,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,400 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, W options, or FWRD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

