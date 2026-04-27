Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GXO, PUMP, ESI

ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) saw options trading volume of 27,646 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 115.4% of PUMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PUMP. Below is a chart showing PUMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) saw options trading volume of 26,651 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 98% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GXO options, PUMP options, or ESI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
PAG Insider Buying
Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.