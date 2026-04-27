Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GXO, PUMP, ESI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total of 14,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.3% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) saw options trading volume of 27,646 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 115.4% of PUMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PUMP. Below is a chart showing PUMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) saw options trading volume of 26,651 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 98% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GXO options, PUMP options, or ESI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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