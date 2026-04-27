Markets
GXO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GXO, PUMP, ESI

April 27, 2026 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total of 14,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.3% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) saw options trading volume of 27,646 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 115.4% of PUMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PUMP. Below is a chart showing PUMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) saw options trading volume of 26,651 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 98% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GXO options, PUMP options, or ESI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 PAG Insider Buying
 Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> PAG Insider Buying-> Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GXO
PUMP
ESI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.