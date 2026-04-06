Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GWW, STX, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 1,100 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 110,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1230 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1230 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 15,851 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring April 10, 2026, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 14,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 2,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GWW options, STX options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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