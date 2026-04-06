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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GWW, STX, CRWD

April 06, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 1,100 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 110,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1230 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 15,851 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring April 10, 2026, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 14,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 2,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GWW options, STX options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Low Beta Stocks
 Institutional Holders of OSMT
 Energy Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Low Beta Stocks-> Institutional Holders of OSMT-> Energy Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GWW
STX
CRWD

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