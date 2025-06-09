Markets
GTLB

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GTLB, UNFI, ENPH

June 09, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB), where a total volume of 17,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 4,105 contracts, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 48,170 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

