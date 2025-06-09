Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GTLB, UNFI, ENPH

United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 4,105 contracts, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 48,170 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GTLB options, UNFI options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AGL market cap history
Institutional Holders of HFEZ
CLLS Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.