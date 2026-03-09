Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GRPN, BLK, PGY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN), where a total of 5,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 571,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 931,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 2,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,400 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 5,329 contracts, representing approximately 532,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) saw options trading volume of 33,816 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 15,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GRPN options, BLK options, or PGY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.