Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GRPN, BLK, PGY

March 09, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN), where a total of 5,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 571,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 931,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,400 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 5,329 contracts, representing approximately 532,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) saw options trading volume of 33,816 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 15,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GRPN options, BLK options, or PGY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
