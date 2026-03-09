Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GRPN, BLK, PGY

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 5,329 contracts, representing approximately 532,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) saw options trading volume of 33,816 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 15,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GRPN options, BLK options, or PGY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding DAKP
CINF market cap history
SURE Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.