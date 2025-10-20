Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPC, PM, CRUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC), where a total of 5,152 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 515,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 986,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 3,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,800 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 29,811 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,500 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) saw options trading volume of 2,207 contracts, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPC options, PM options, or CRUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

