Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPC, PM, CRUS

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 29,811 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,500 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) saw options trading volume of 2,207 contracts, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GPC options, PM options, or CRUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLOW
UTZ Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KLXE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.