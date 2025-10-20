Markets
GPC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPC, PM, CRUS

October 20, 2025 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC), where a total of 5,152 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 515,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 986,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,800 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 29,811 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,500 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) saw options trading volume of 2,207 contracts, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GPC options, PM options, or CRUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLOW
 UTZ Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KLXE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLOW-> UTZ Videos-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KLXE-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GPC
PM
CRUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.