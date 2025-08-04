Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GO, VSAT, LLY

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) options are showing a volume of 20,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,400 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 25,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
