Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GO, VSAT, LLY

August 04, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO), where a total volume of 20,336 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.3% of GO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 19,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GO. Below is a chart showing GO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) options are showing a volume of 20,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,400 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 25,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GO options, VSAT options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

