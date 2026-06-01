Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GLOB, AI, HRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB), where a total volume of 25,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.8% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 14,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 56,316 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 110.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 2,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) options are showing a volume of 5,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 500,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.6% of HRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of HRI. Below is a chart showing HRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLOB options, AI options, or HRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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