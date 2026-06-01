Markets
GLOB

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GLOB, AI, HRI

June 01, 2026 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB), where a total volume of 25,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.8% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 14,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 56,316 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 110.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 2,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) options are showing a volume of 5,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 500,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.6% of HRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of HRI. Below is a chart showing HRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GLOB options, AI options, or HRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GLOB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GLOB YTD Return-> GLOB Stock Predictions-> Alphabetical List of All Hedge Funds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLOB
AI
HRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.