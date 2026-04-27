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GEV

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GEV, WSO, INOD

April 27, 2026 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 22,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) saw options trading volume of 3,948 contracts, representing approximately 394,800 underlying shares or approximately 84% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) options are showing a volume of 8,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 4,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,300 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, WSO options, or INOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EFZ
 Seth Klarman Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EFZ-> Seth Klarman Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEV
WSO
INOD

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