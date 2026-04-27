Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GEV, WSO, INOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 22,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) saw options trading volume of 3,948 contracts, representing approximately 394,800 underlying shares or approximately 84% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) options are showing a volume of 8,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 4,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,300 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, WSO options, or INOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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