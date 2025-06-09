Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GEO, EIX, ACHR

June 09, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total volume of 16,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,900 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Edison International (Symbol: EIX) saw options trading volume of 17,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,600 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) saw options trading volume of 226,499 contracts, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 21,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

