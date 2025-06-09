Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GEO, EIX, ACHR

Edison International (Symbol: EIX) saw options trading volume of 17,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,600 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) saw options trading volume of 226,499 contracts, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 21,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEO options, EIX options, or ACHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
FATE Historical Stock Prices
GBNY market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.