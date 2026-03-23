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GE

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GE, FICO, KHC

March 23, 2026 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE), where a total of 23,785 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 4,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,200 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,635 contracts, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 94 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,400 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 68,105 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 13,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GE options, FICO options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
 RELY shares outstanding history
 Market Cap History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling-> RELY shares outstanding history-> Market Cap History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GE
FICO
KHC

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