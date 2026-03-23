Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GE, FICO, KHC

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,635 contracts, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 94 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,400 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 68,105 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 13,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GE options, FICO options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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