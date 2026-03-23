Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GE, FICO, KHC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE), where a total of 23,785 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026 , with 4,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,200 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,635 contracts, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 94 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,400 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 68,105 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 13,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GE options, FICO options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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