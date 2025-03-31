Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GDDY, AI, XOM

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 15,944 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 73,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GDDY options, AI options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
