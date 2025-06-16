Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FWRD, RMBS, GOOGL

Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) saw options trading volume of 3,989 contracts, representing approximately 398,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 188,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 24,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
