FLR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FLR, HON, CAL

September 09, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

September 09, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total of 5,653 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 565,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 11,271 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,800 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) saw options trading volume of 2,255 contracts, representing approximately 225,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 494,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:



