News & Insights

Markets
FDX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDX, RIVN, BLDE

November 25, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 11,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 13, 2024, with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 345,142 contracts, representing approximately 34.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78.5% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 44,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Blade Air Mobility Inc (Symbol: BLDE) options are showing a volume of 5,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of BLDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of BLDE. Below is a chart showing BLDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, RIVN options, or BLDE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VHS Historical Stock Prices
 TGLS Stock Predictions
 Funds Holding SPDR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VHS Historical Stock Prices -> TGLS Stock Predictions -> Funds Holding SPDR -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDX
RIVN
BLDE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.