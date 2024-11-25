Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDX, RIVN, BLDE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 11,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 13, 2024 , with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 345,142 contracts, representing approximately 34.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78.5% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 44,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blade Air Mobility Inc (Symbol: BLDE) options are showing a volume of 5,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of BLDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of BLDE. Below is a chart showing BLDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, RIVN options, or BLDE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.