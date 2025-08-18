Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDS, SWK, AMC

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 12,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 67,862 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 6,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,200 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDS options, SWK options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
