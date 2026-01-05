Markets
FCX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FCX, WFC, GOOGL

January 05, 2026 — 02:57 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 73,615 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,500 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 59,701 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 19,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 136,146 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 10,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, WFC options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

