Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FCX, WFC, GOOGL

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 59,701 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 19,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 136,146 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 10,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
