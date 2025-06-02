Markets
ETSY

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ETSY, KRC, SIG

June 02, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 84,109 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 173.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 12,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) options are showing a volume of 19,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.8% of KRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KRC. Below is a chart showing KRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 13,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.8% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

