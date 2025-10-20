Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ELF, MMM, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total volume of 8,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 872,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 15,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 43,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 6,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, MMM options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

