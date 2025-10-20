Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ELF, MMM, QCOM

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 15,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 43,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 6,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ELF options, MMM options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
