Markets
ELF

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ELF, MMM, QCOM

October 20, 2025 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total volume of 8,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 872,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 15,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 43,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 6,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, MMM options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RYLD YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of PCG
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IIIV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RYLD YTD Return-> Institutional Holders of PCG-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IIIV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ELF
MMM
QCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.