Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EBAY, XOM, CEG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total of 25,197 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025 , with 12,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 68,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 18,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,900 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EBAY options, XOM options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

