EBAY

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EBAY, XOM, CEG

March 10, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total of 25,197 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 12,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 68,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 18,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,900 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EBAY options, XOM options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
