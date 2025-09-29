Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EA, STZ, NKE

September 29, 2025

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 50,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.3% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 26,094 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,600 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 103,912 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 12,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EA options, STZ options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

