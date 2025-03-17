Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EA, LEU, VKTX

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) saw options trading volume of 3,370 contracts, representing approximately 337,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 25,651 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,800 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500
