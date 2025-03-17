Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EA, LEU, VKTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total volume of 21,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 4,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) saw options trading volume of 3,370 contracts, representing approximately 337,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 25,651 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,800 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

