News & Insights

Markets
EA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EA, LEU, VKTX

March 17, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total volume of 21,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) saw options trading volume of 3,370 contracts, representing approximately 337,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 25,651 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,800 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EA options, LEU options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DRIP Returns Calculator
 MFIN Insider Buying
 TMQ Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DRIP Returns Calculator-> MFIN Insider Buying-> TMQ Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EA
LEU
VKTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.