Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EA, COIN, TK

May 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 21,064 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 54,345 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teekay Corporation Ltd (Symbol: TK) saw options trading volume of 5,622 contracts, representing approximately 562,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of TK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of TK. Below is a chart showing TK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

