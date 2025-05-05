Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EA, COIN, TK

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 54,345 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teekay Corporation Ltd (Symbol: TK) saw options trading volume of 5,622 contracts, representing approximately 562,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of TK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of TK. Below is a chart showing TK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EA options, COIN options, or TK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CSL Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AHYB
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SBIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.