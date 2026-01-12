Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DUOL, GME, LQDA

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 98,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 27,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, GME options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
