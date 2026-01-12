Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DUOL, GME, LQDA

January 12, 2026 — 03:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 28,095 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 204.8% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,300 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 98,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 27,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, GME options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

