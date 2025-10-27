Markets
DOX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DOX, AGNC, GAP

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), where a total of 3,776 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 377,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of DOX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 863,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of DOX. Below is a chart showing DOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 87,385 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 33,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) options are showing a volume of 34,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 7,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,900 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DOX options, AGNC options, or GAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DNZ market cap history
 ETFs Holding USAC
 Funds Holding BHK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DNZ market cap history-> ETFs Holding USAC-> Funds Holding BHK-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DOX
AGNC
GAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.