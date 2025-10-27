Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DOX, AGNC, GAP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), where a total of 3,776 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 377,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of DOX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 863,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of DOX. Below is a chart showing DOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 87,385 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 33,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) options are showing a volume of 34,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 7,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,900 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOX options, AGNC options, or GAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.