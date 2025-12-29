Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DOCN, ETSY, RDNT

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 18,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
And RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 6,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,100 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCN options, ETSY options, or RDNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding PZN
Institutional Holders of MUTE
Institutional Holders of ROLR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.