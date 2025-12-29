Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DOCN, ETSY, RDNT

December 29, 2025 — 03:37 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total volume of 10,519 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 8,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,400 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 18,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 6,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,100 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCN options, ETSY options, or RDNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

