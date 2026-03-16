Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLTR, GOOGL, HOOD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 16,617 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 162,411 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring March 16, 2026, with 11,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 136,414 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, GOOGL options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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