Markets
DLTR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLTR, GOOGL, HOOD

March 16, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 16,617 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 162,411 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring March 16, 2026, with 11,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 136,414 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, GOOGL options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Technology Dividend Stock List
 Institutional Holders of VRCA
 Computers Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technology Dividend Stock List-> Institutional Holders of VRCA-> Computers Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR
GOOGL
HOOD

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