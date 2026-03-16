Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLTR, GOOGL, HOOD

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 162,411 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring March 16, 2026, with 11,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 136,414 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, GOOGL options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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