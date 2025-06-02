Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DJT, VST, APP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total volume of 44,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025 , with 6,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 36,076 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 7,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,900 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 36,291 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,200 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

