Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DJT, VST, APP

June 02, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total volume of 44,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 6,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 36,076 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 7,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,900 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 36,291 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,200 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, VST options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
