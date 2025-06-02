Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DJT, VST, APP

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 36,076 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 7,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,900 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 36,291 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,200 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DJT options, VST options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Financial Stocks
PZZI Historical Stock Prices
Verisk Analytics MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.